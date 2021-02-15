GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $473,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Argan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $44.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $704.01 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.