GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,687 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $183.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,949 shares of company stock valued at $61,458,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

