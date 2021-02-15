GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,914 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

