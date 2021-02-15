Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,900 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 14th total of 2,154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.8 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.