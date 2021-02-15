Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.71 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $38.42 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.20 or 0.03722553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00440864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $728.24 or 0.01508412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00507211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.37 or 0.00468886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00335811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,565,660 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

