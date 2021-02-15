Grifols’ (GRFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRFS. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

