Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$37.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

GWO opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 13.28. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

