Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWLIF. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

