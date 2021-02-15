Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.94 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1,942.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

