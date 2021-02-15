Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NWL stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

