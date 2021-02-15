Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,695 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $971.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.