Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

