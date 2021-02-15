Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 260 Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $172.20 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.