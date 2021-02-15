Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 244 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 36.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $218.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $218.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock worth $21,130,649 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.