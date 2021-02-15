GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $113.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

