Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000.

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

