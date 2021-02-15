Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 14th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

POTX traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $19.52. 30,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

