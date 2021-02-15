GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

