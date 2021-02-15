Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -675.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

LAND stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.30 million, a P/E ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

