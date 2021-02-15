Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $13.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.46 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $54.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.11 million, with estimates ranging from $55.49 million to $58.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.