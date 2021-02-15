Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Lifted to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $26.95 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

