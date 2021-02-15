Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021 // Comments off

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,914.75 on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,066.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,149.51.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.