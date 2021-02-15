Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $3,914.75 on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $2,748.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,066.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,149.51.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

