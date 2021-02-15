Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,152 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 314,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,541. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

