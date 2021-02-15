GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

GNMK stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,710 shares of company stock worth $3,632,720 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

