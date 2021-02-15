General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics stock opened at $164.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

