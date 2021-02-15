Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.48. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

