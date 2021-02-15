Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,340 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $130.70 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

