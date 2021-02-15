GAPS Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $368.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,523.58 or 0.99760097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00101903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002902 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

