Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 102.2% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $1.73 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

Gameswap Token Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

Gameswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

