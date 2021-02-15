GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,579. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

