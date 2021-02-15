FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $14.52 on Monday. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 million and a P/E ratio of 207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

