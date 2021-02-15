Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Achieves $553,522.18

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 235.7% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $553,522.18 and approximately $2.93 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00087713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00093792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00406802 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189269 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

