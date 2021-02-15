Function X (FX) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $542,131.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,841.48 or 1.00067173 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043557 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00102731 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013397 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
