Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.67 Million

Brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $223.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.20 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $854.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $860.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $846.40 million to $862.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

