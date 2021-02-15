fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,360,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 14th total of 39,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 356,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

