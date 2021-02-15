Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.