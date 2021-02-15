Foundry Partners LLC Sells 187,195 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,195 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohu by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 309,279 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

