Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

