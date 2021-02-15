Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

BOCH stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

