Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 11,410 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

