Foundry Partners LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.