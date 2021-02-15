Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

PBH opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

