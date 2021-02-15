Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,575 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

