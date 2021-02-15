Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

