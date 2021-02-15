Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 118.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 314,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

