Fosun International Ltd Buys 440 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.39.

BURL opened at $262.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.