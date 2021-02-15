Fosun International Ltd Acquires 3,000 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,517 shares of company stock worth $132,054. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

