Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.00 on Friday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $18,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

