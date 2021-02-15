Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

