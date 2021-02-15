Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.43. 166,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.